101 children have been hit by vehicles in Milwaukee in 2023, 3 have been killed

The number of car crashes involving children who were walking or riding a bicycle has risen in recent years, according to updated data from Milwaukee Police.

Among individuals who are 17 years old and under, there have been 101 cases as of October 11 this year. In all of 2022, there were 96 and in 2021 there were 88.

So far in 2023, three children have been killed.

"Kids shouldn't have to experience kind of trauma and again it is happening way too often," emergency physician at Children's Wisconsin Dr. Maureen Luetje said.

"You see a lot of broken bones, a lot of arm and leg fractures that will come in. You get blunt trauma," Dr. Luetje explained. "They usually will fall to the ground and we have a lot of head injuries."

The trauma can be long-lasting for children and their families. It ripples through the community.

"We are very good at making sure that when we are treating a child we focus on the child and medical treatment they need. But you go home after that when you walk out of that room and you think oh my gosh that could've been my child," Dr. Luetje shared.

Within the last year, Dr. Luetje recalled the time a colleague left her shift at the hospital only to return because their child was hit by a car.

"Anytime you see the numbers go up it's really devastating," Ashley Tracy, program manager at Children's Wisconsin Safety Center, said.

Tracy says prevention is key, that is why their team teaches pedestrian safety to kids as young as 3 years old.

"Teaching kids to cross across crosswalks is a big one. Making eye contact with drivers and drivers make eye contact with the kids so when you get to the corner of an intersection make eye contact and you make sure that you both see each other," Tracy

It is hard to say what the main reason is behind the crashes, but distractions play a role. Tracy explained that development is another factor.

"Kids' depth perception is different under the age of 10. They can’t judge how fast a cat car is moving so it can be harder for them to judge that. So we do recommend the kids under the age of 10 walk with her parents until they gave those skills," Tracy explained.

Children's Wisconsin shared these safety tips. Click here to learn more information.

1. Cross the street on the corner, not in the middle of the block.

2. Look for traffic on the road beside you at an intersection.

3. Walk, don't run across streets.

4. Make eye contact with drivers before you cross in front of their car.

5. Walk on sidewalks or paths.

6. The quickest route is not always the safest.

7. Treat driveways just like roads.

8. Be on high alert near train tracks.

9. When you get off of the school bus, cross in front of the school bus.

10. Never cross the street in front of a public bus.

