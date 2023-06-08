@TheTable: Red carpet event for film on Wisconsin's LGBTQ history

Watch Now
Red carpet event for film on Wisconsin's LGBTQ history

Charles Benson and Shannon Sims interview key people in our community during TMJ4's @TheTable segment weeknights at 10 p.m.
Posted at 10:26 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 23:26:46-04

MILWAUKEE — June is Pride Month, a time to learn, celebrate, and honor those of the LGBTQ community.

At The Table on Wednesday was Jack Feria, Milwaukee Film, genreQueer programmer, to discuss the upcoming red-carpet event for a new documentary focused on Wisconsin's LGBTQ history.

