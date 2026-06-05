Pride parade returns Sunday with new flag display outside LaCage

The Pride Parade will make its way down South 2nd Street on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Dave Wolz, owner of LaCage NiteClub, has added a special display of flags to his establishment this year, with each flag representing a modern Pride flag concept and the meaning behind its colors.

Kidd O'Shea

"A lot of people, gay and straight, don't know that there are meanings to the colors of the pride flags that Gilbert Baker designed back in the 70s," Wolz said. "And so I decided to put flags up representing each one of the Modern flag concepts and what the meanings of each of the colors represent."

Kidd O'Shea

Wolz described what the parade atmosphere is like along 2nd Street.

"Going down the street and seeing all the people and their joy and the happiness. It's so cool. It's so neat to see people so happy, so proud, and supporting all of us," Wolz said.

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