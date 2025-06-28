PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A growing organization in Port Washington is working to increase acceptance and visibility for LGBTQ+ people in Ozaukee County.

Port Washington Pride was founded several years ago. They host events throughout the year, but one of their biggest events returns this Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. — the Pride Picnic at Port Washington State Bank's community room.

Courtesy of PW Pride The 2024 PW Pride Picnic

For the organization's Brad Mueller, growing up gay meant hiding a part of himself.

"Being gay was, amongst most of my peers, viewed as something being bad, so I really had to keep that hidden for many years," Mueller said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Brad Mueller

Now, Mueller is helping create the supportive environment he never had as a child. PW Pride provides guidance and support for LGBTQ+ people across Ozaukee County.

"I was born here. I was raised here. I still live here with my husband," Mueller said. "I wanted Port Washington to have something I didn't have when I was growing up."

Watch: Port Washington Pride hosts annual picnic this Saturday to build community support

Katie Gengler is an ally who works with LGBTQ+ students through teaching and sponsoring a club at Port Washington High School. She has seen the positive impact of the group's visibility.

"Just having that positive visibility, that positive role model, that positive influence, they just didn't have that before," Gengler said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Katie Gengler

The group's efforts are creating lasting connections, with former students maintaining their involvement even after graduation.

"[There are] sophomores, juniors in college returning and joining some of the PW Pride stuff, which is cool," Gengler said.

When asked what he wants people to take away from the Pride Picnic, Mueller's answer was simple: "That we're just people like everyone else."

Despite growing acceptance, Mueller acknowledges there's still work to be done.

"We're always fighting no matter what, so this is really nothing new for us," Mueller said.

