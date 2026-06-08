WALKER'S POINT — Dozens of community groups took over South Second Street for the Milwaukee Pride Parade, bringing together organizations from across the city to celebrate.

I caught up with just a few of the groups right before the parade stepped off.

WATCH: Milwaukee Pride Parade brings together dozens of community groups in Walker’s Point neighborhood

Milwaukee Pride Parade brings together dozens of community groups in Walker’s Point neighborhood

Milwaukee County Parks kicked things off with a clear message.

“We’re the park people in Milwaukee County, loud and proud. We, the parks, are for everyone.”

Plymouth Church and United Turned to Christ represented the east side of Milwaukee.

“We’re Plymouth Church and United Turned to Christ. We’re on the east side of Milwaukee, and so we always wanted to make sure that, and then we’re walking with our congregation and we want to let people know God loves them no matter who they are.”

Students also made their presence known.

“We’re marching with Courage MKE. This is our GSA Acceptance Alliance from Milwaukee High School of the Arts.”

First Stage brought its crew to the celebration.

“Hi, we’re First Stage, children’s theater, and we’ve got our whole crew over here ready to celebrate.”

The GALANO Club, a 12-step recovery group, also joined the march with a message of support.

“We are part of the 12-step recovery here in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. We’re here for you.”

The Saturday Softball League marked a major milestone at this year’s parade.

“We’re the Saturday Softball League. We’ve been around in Milwaukee for 50 seasons.”

First String Productions used the parade to promote an upcoming show.

“Sophia Petrillo here with First String Productions at Milwaukee Pride. Come see our 10th anniversary Golden Girls special at LaCage.”

Adventure Rock highlighted its inclusive climbing community.

“We’re Adventure Rock. We have the Queer Climbing Collective that meets the second Sunday of every month at Adventure Rock Milwaukee. Come climb with us — climbing for everyone.”

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