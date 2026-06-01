Milwaukee County leaders kick off Pride Month with flag-raising at courthouse

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County leaders kicked off the start of Pride Month with a flag-raising ceremony at the Milwaukee County Courthouse on Monday.

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The ceremony, which took place at Clas Park, marked the start of Pride Month, celebrated June 1 through June 30 in Wisconsin and throughout the United States to recognize LGBTQ history and the LGBTQ community.

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The Pride flag will also be raised at the Wisconsin State Capitol for the eighth year in a row on Monday. In 2019, Gov. Tony Evers ordered the Rainbow Pride flag to fly over the East Wing of the Wisconsin State Capitol for the first time in state history, according to a release.

In the years since, the state has moved to raising the Progress Pride flag, which was created to symbolize the inclusion of marginalized communities within the LGBTQ community.

It includes additional stripes forming a chevron pattern that represent LGBTQ individuals of color and the transgender community, as well as those who are living with and who have been lost to HIV/AIDS.

All month long, TMJ4 News is celebrating Pride Month by sharing the stories and experiences of southeast Wisconsin's LGBTQ+ community.

See the latest coverage here.

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