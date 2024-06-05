How you can 'Ride with Pride' this weekend

MILWAUKEE — On Saturday, June 8th, Ride with Pride takes over the streets of Milwaukee!

All motorcycles and all riders are invited to the world’s largest LGBTQ+ motorcycle run, 'Ride with Pride!'

It all starts at 10:30 a.m. at the Harley-Davidson Museum. Kickstands up at noon!

The ride will have a full police escort clearing our path. The route will be announced closer to the event date, so you can set up a spot to wave!

There will be NO highway sections on the route, so mopeds are once again welcome to join!

The history behind Pride Rides

Pride Rides Wisconsin was formed in 2018, after the first Ride With Pride event organized by founder, Cormac Kehoe, as a partnership with Milwaukee Pride.

Having experienced what an amazing event that was, co-founders Ed Zamora, Matt Fitzgerald, and Ursus Torrente met with Cormac to discuss the idea of having a motorcycle group that met up throughout the year to keep up the same energy of Ride With Pride.

The motorcycle community at large is rife with homophobia and hyper-masculinity. They saw the need for a group that could give LGBTQ+ riders a space to enjoy their hobby without feeling like they needed to hide who they were.

A space where they could be safe, and free. Thus, Pride Rides Wisconsin was born.

