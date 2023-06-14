Fire & Police Commission Vice Chair: Pride means being your genuine and authentic self

MILWAUKEE — The youngest and openly queer Vice Chair of the Milwaukee Police and Fire Commission says “pride” means being your genuine and authentic self. 33-year-old Amanda Avalos was appointed to the commission by then-Mayor Tom Barrett in 2020, joining the commission at a time when policing around the country, and here in Milwaukee was in the spotlight.

When graduating from Marquette University, Avalos didn’t expect to enter public service. But through work with nonprofits, she was exposed to the inner workings of city hall.

“I was learning a lot, and at the same time noticing that there was a huge disconnect from what was happening at city hall on the daily and what was happening in our neighborhoods,” says Avalos.

She points to the uniqueness of the commission, and its makeup of a diverse group of citizens as a recipe for success. Her own point of view as a queer woman of color adds to the diversity of the group. Avalos says, “I think the point is to have folks that have different experiences, different identities to talk about these important things.”

She knows the position she holds comes with a heavy responsibility, so she’s always open to listening.

“As I'm learning I'm also unlearning and that's part of the process too... every single day, every single meeting I learn something new,” she says.

Amanda says she and her partner, Nanis Rodriguez are raising their daughter to know she can be whatever she aspires to be, and most importantly her authentic self. Avalos wants others to know she is their voice.

“All communities especially marginalized communities, queer communities that sometimes don't feel like they have that advocate, they do. We’re fighting for that whether you know it or not.”

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip