Milwaukee nonprofit brings health equity and cultural celebration to Pride weekend in Southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee-area nonprofit is using Pride weekend to highlight its work supporting Black and brown LGBTQ+ community members across Southeast Wisconsin.

WATCH: Milwaukee nonprofit uplifts Black, brown LGBTQ+ communities in southeast Wisconsin

PrideFest Milwaukee celebrates 30th anniversary

Empowering Community Action Initiative, known as ECAI, was founded in 2021 with a focus on addressing social determinants of health for Black and brown LGBTQ+ people.

"ECAI was created with the purpose of addressing social determinants of health, and just making sure that there are healthier families, healthier communities, specifically within the black and brown LGBTQ plus community," Aaron Bledsoe said.

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The organization is participating in the Pride parade on Sunday and is already looking ahead to one of its signature events later this year.

"One of our signature events that is coming up in October, actually October 22nd through the 26th, is Blacktoberfest," Bledsoe said.

Bledsoe described Blacktoberfest as more than a celebration, saying it reflects the core values of the organization.

"Blacktoberfest is, I would say not just a celebration, but really a combination of what we stand for. We have special events rooted in education, advocacy, health equity, and all of them turn back to just cultural celebration," Bledsoe said.

The event also centers on heritage and community identity, including ballroom culture.

"We're really big on uplifting the heritage and the ancestral significance that comes from our communities, especially like ballroom, so highlighting things like the ballroom culture, again creating space where we are addressing wellness and healing, but also just allowing people to know that they can be safe, they can be themselves and they have dignity and worth, which is what pride is all about," Bledsoe said.

Those interested in learning more or getting involved can visit BLAQMKE.com or follow the organization on social media.

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