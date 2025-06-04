Emily Greene and Limor Hendricks work to maintain LGBTQ+ resource center in West Bend despite funding cuts

WEST BEND, Wis. — Two Washington County community members running a resource center for the LGBTQ+ community in West Bend are facing challenges due to federal funding cuts that could impact their ability to provide essential services.

Emily Greene and Limor Hendricks operate a resource center through the Youth and Family Project that provides a safe space for LGBTQ+ individuals, particularly young people in Washington County.

"Gay people exist and they don't just magically turn gay when they turn 18," Hendricks said. "Kids can be gay. Kids can be trans. It's just who they are."

Hendricks, an AmeriCorps member and grad school student, runs the resource center for LGBTQ+ people who need someone to talk to. She and the rest of the team are also painting and renovating the space.

Marcus Aarsvold Limor Hendricks is an AmeriCorps member who works with the Washington County queer community at Youth and Family Project in West Bend

"Our motto is meeting people where they're at and greeting them with hope," she said. "I feel like we are doing that whether with queer youth, general public, adults or families. That's what we do."

The potential loss of AmeriCorps funding from the federal government has created uncertainty for the organization and made it increasingly difficult to operate.

Marcus Aarsvold Youth ad Family Program provides a multitude of services for the Washington County community

"It makes running our agency that much harder and that much more stressful," Greene said. "How do we as agency continue to provide those when we don't have the available funds to do so?"

She is the Executive Director of Youth and Family Project, and shared these concerns about maintaining services without adequate funding. She also emphasized the need for greater community support, whether through helping with facility renovations, providing outreach, or directing struggling families to their resources.

Marcus Aarsvold Emily Greene is the executive director of Youth and Family Project in West Bend

"We want to keep kids safe and make them feel like they belong in their community," Greene said.

Despite the uncertainty, both remain committed to their mission.

"It's tough because I know these kids count on me," Hendricks said. "I don't think anybody goes into non-profit work for the financial gain, especially with kids, they go into it because it's important to them."

Washington County's pride event will take place in mid-August. The exact date, time and place is yet to be announced.

People looking for resources can call YFP at 262-338-1661 or email info@youthandfamilyproject.org .

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

