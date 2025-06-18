Courage+ is empowering Milwaukee's LGBTQ+ youth with safe housing and community support in crisis situations

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee nonprofit organization is making strides in supporting vulnerable young people in the community with Wisconsin's only state-licensed group home exclusively for LGBTQ+ youth.

Courage+, through outreach, education and crisis response, serves individuals ages 18 to 24, providing essential resources and a safe haven for those facing homelessness or family rejection.

TMJ4’s Ryan Jenkins recently visited Courage+ and its C2 Apartments, now in their second year of fostering empowerment through community and collaboration.

“There was a lot of violence in the streets when I was growing up — a lot of shootings, a lot of murders. I saw other forms of assaults,” said Francisco Drankiewicz, an 18-year-old resident of the C2 Apartments. In this transitional housing, Francisco has discovered a safe place to live authentically.

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins Francisco Drankiewicz is an 18-year-old resident of the C2 Apartments

“Since coming out, I don’t feel like I need to hold back anymore. I can be comfortable in this place and vulnerable — vulnerable in a way where people accept my vulnerability, and not just use it as a weakness,” he said.

With renewed hope for the future, he underscores the importance of the support he receives.

“Wondering when I’m going to be in danger, who’s going to endanger me, whether I’m going to die this night — I don’t want that on my mind anymore; I want to just keep pushing forward,” he said. “More hope and less hopelessness.”

The C2 Apartments offer a range of services, including basic needs, counseling, job training and a sense of belonging, making it an essential resource for LGBTQ+ youth.

Courage+ points out that LGBTQ+ youth represent up to 40% of the youth homeless population, even though they comprise less than 10% of the general youth demographic.

Pagia Foxx, the house supervisor at C2 Apartments and a former foster child, emphasizes the significance of this work:

“It gives someone a place to sleep, it gives someone access to 24/7 support,” she said. “We have crisis stabilizers that come in when there are challenges and things that need to be handled in-house. It helps just with someone having a safe place to sleep where people love them.”

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins Pagia Foxx is the house supervisor at C2 Apartments

Foxx explains that the C2 Apartments offer an affirming environment for residents where they can learn from adults who share similar experiences.

“This place is important because it offers a safe and affirming space for our residents to be themselves, to be loved,” she said.

She adds that what makes Courage+ particularly special is its community support.

“We are not federally funded, so we don’t receive money from the government. Everything comes from the community — people who love us and believe in us,” Foxx said.

Offering confidence and safety, Courage+ is ensuring that young individuals like Francisco can venture into the world unapologetically and pave the way for their successes.

“Don’t lose hope, because there are people who will give you hope,” Francisco advises.

For more information about Courage+ and how you can support their mission, visit their website, and to learn more about the 2025 Courage Family Gala, click here.

