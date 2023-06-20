City of Greenfield cancels Pride event, cites political and safety concerns

GREENFIELD, Wis. — The City of Greenfield has canceled a Pride event this Sunday over political and safety concerns, according to the mayor.

The Greenfield Health Department announced it would be celebrating Pride at the June 25 Greenfield Farmers Market with games and a group photo in the center of the market. Visitors were encouraged to wear pride colors, according to the department's Facebook post.

"I thought wow, this is great because this is my weekly farmers market," said Darcie Muckler, an LGBTQ advocate.

Last week, however, the posts came down, leaving some community members what was going on.

"It had just disappeared, deleted without any word or explanation," said Muckler. "So I called the health department, and it was just the same answer — 'unforeseen circumstances.'"

The health department directed our questions to Mayor Mike Neitzke.

By text, Mayor Neitzke said things like "pride" and "rainbows" have taken on "deep, divisive political overtones." He added, sometimes, that "turns to physical altercations."

He referenced an attack last week when police said someone punched Peter Burgelis, Milwaukee County's first openly LGBTQ Supervisor.

Burgelis told TMJ4 News that the suspect said "take this f——t" when he hit the supervisor.

Neitzke also said the market shouldn't be a place where people "are confronted by those who have strong political beliefs."

"A politics-free market doesn’t solve the anger and divisiveness out there. But, being free of it does give us all four hours to just enjoy it," said Neitzke.

Muckler said the city shouldn't have advertised in the first place, and then, as she believes, quietly pulled back.

The Farmers Market, according to Muckerl, did tell her they'll be providing educational information for the LGBTQ community this Sunday.

"I'm 68 years old and I've fought for the rights of my community for many years. I guess it's something in me that I can't let go. So, although it's such a small event, it was the principal of the thing, of acknowledging gay pride," said Muckler.

