Breaking political barriers: Katzenmeyer speaks on being first trans woman to run for State Senate

In 2022 Jessica Katzenmeyer broke barriers by becoming the first transgender person to run for state senate.

She then became the first to win a contested primary election. Although she didn't win a seat in the Senate chambers, she tells TMJ4 that just being on the ballot is a step in the right direction for LGBTQ+ representation in politics.

“I believe that representation is so important,” said Katzenmeyer. “There’s never been anyone who looks like me in the state legislature, whether it’s the state assembly or the state Senate.”

But it wasn't until she lost everything she had, and nearly her life, that Katzenmeyer decided to run for public office. She says the decision to campaign came after a house fire burned everything in her West Allis home to the ground in 2019.

“It destroyed everything I had for 40 years of my life,” said Katzenmeyer.

A day later, health complications from the fire put her in a coma nearly killing her.

“If I did not have health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, because I'm self-employed, it would've cost me over $80,000 to save my life. I feel like no one should ever have to worry about going through debt or filing for bankruptcy over medical bills.”

She says that experience encouraged her to fight for the affordable healthcare that saved her life.

She ran for Congress in 2020, then for District 5 Senator in 2022 becoming the first transgender person to run for senate and the first to win a contested primary race.

“I hope that other LGBTQ people would see me and see that I did this - because this is one of the most challenging things I’ve ever taken on in my life - and they say ‘Hey, she did it. I can do it, too.’”

Amid a year of tense political discussions regarding transgender rights across the country, TMJ4 asked Katzenmeyer what her reaction is watching it unfold across the country.

“At many times it's exhausting,” she replied. “It feels like we’re constantly fighting just to exist here in the U.S. when I believe we live in a country where we’re free to be who we want to be.”

Her hope now is that her "first" as a trans candidate on the ballot won’t be the last.

