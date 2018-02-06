'Wear Red' fashion show celebrates a day to support women's heart health

Heart disease is the number one killer of women and women all over the country took part in the "Go Red for Women" Campaign to raise awareness.

A special "Wear Red" fashion show in VMP in West Allis is Positively Milwaukee. Red took center stage at the event. VMP resident Sue Kotajarvi survived heart surgery.

"I didn't have a heart attack but my aortic valve went to pot, so today and every day I think God for the cow that died so I could live, I have a cow aortic valve," she said.

Organizers remind women to see a doctor if they suspect a problem.

"If your huffing and puffing like a steam engine, just have it checked out because it may be something to do with your heart," Kotajarvi said.

Kohl's Department provided the outfits for the VMP models who showed off crimson colored outfits. A fun way to get women to remind women to pay attention to their health.

Jan Schneider Director of Senior Community Club at VMP Manor Park concludes, "It's all to raise awareness to women's heart health and if I can leave you with one thought it's just believe in the power of a woman's heart."