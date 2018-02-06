Milwaukee Pfister Hotel offers Valentine's Day puppy wedding package

MILWAUKEE - The Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee is offering a special Valentine's Day package for puppy lovers, and puppy love.

"Smooches for your Pooches" offers a special wedding event for two dogs.

It includes an officiant to oversee the wedding, a professional photographer, a happy hour with a buffet for 10 humans plus the dogs, and a two-night stay in a luxury suite.

Of course, the experience comes at a price - $3,650 to be exact. But who can put a price tag on puppy love, right?