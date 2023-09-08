Volunteer and teacher share how donated books impact young minds at NextDoor Early Childhood Learning Center

MILWAUKEE — Reading to classes in the NextDoor Early Childhood Learning Center's library is a volunteer experience that is both fulfilling and inspiring.

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins went to read to a class and to catch up with volunteers like Judy Gottschalk.

"I take away joy that they give me, the smiles that the kids give - it warms my heart. And, I take away snuggles and hugs and so I really feel that I am taking away a lot more than I bring here," said Gottschalk.

Gottschalk is a retired pediatric nurse who comes and reads to the kids at NextDoor regularly.

"Reading is the entryway to all education for all kids," she said.

Gottschalk hopes to continue to see a variety of books available to the kids. Books that represent kids from all different backgrounds and that can help them better understand the world around them.

"I hope that the kids, when they spend time reading with us here, that they take away a love for learning and that will continue for the rest of their lives and that each book they read will be helpful for them in their education for the rest of their lives," said Gottschalk.

NextDoor Teacher Jeremy Walton has worked in these classrooms for nearly 20 years.

He said the books that are donated and read to the students can enhance the world for kids who are trying to understand both their imaginations and realities.

"You have your different books for imaginations, you have your books for real-life experiences, you have books that share with them concepts like numbers and letters and shapes," said Walton.

He says offering a variety of books can lead to empowerment in the classroom.

"The great thing about allowing them to choose what they like thread is that it helps them develop character for themselves. It gives them a sense of self, it gives them a sense of identity and it also values them as an individual," said Walton.

The If you Give a Child a Book Campaign is an opportunity to entertain, uplift, inspire and empower some of Milwaukee's youngest minds.

