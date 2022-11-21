Watch Now
The Pabst Mansion is all dressed up for Christmas!

Volunteers worked for more than a week to get the Mansion ready for the holidays.
Posted at 10:43 AM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 11:43:47-05

Carole Meekins made a visit to the Pabst Christmas Mansion just ahead of the unveiling of this year’s Christmas decorations! She spoke to Gary Strothmann, director of guest experiences at the Mansion, about what it takes to get every room completely transformed for the holidays. He says it takes a lot of volunteer help!

This year, the Pabst Mansion will be offering early morning mimosa tours of the house as well as twilight tours so you can see all the Christmas lights in their full glory!

You can find more information about tours, times and ticket prices on their website.

