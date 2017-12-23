Shorewood students raise funds for Stars and Stripes Honor program

Shorewood Immediate School presented a huge check to the Stars and Stripes Honor program.

The students raised enough money to send 92 veterans to Washington D.C.

"Its awesome, I think its great," 8th grade student Ellie Sweet said.

"I actually had one student out collecting money for 23 out of 24 hours," phys-ed teacher Jan Zehren said. "There's a passion there. These kids want to make a difference and they're doing good."

Zehren also presented a donation from her late brother Mark Scholz, who won the 2017 Positively Milwaukee Legacy Award.

"As part of his final wish and his charitable work, we were fortunate enough to be named in his will and received a $15,000 donation, which allows 30 more veterans to have their day of honor. It's a tremendous gift and legacy to her brother Mark," says Paula Nelson, President of Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.

Students from Lake Bluff Elementary and Atwater Elementary Schools also raised money for the cause. The three schools have donated more than $46,200 for veterans over the years.

Supporting the Honor Flight gives students lessons in pride.

"Without these people I don't know where we would be. That means so much to me," Sweet said.

"It's a great program and they are doing it for people who have made our country what it is today," 8th grade student Mariana Shaffer added.