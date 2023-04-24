Pulaski High School Automotive setting students up for career success

One shop in Milwaukee does it all – from testing emissions, to auto body repair to brake lines.

“We have everything that a dealership would have to offer,” says Luis Vallejo.

Luis is an instructor at the Pulaski High School Automotive Shop. He says he’s setting students up for success.

“Anything a dealership says they want us to be trained in, or that they kind of need a little help in, we have it and we’re willing to go the extra mile to get the training they need,” Luis says.

For gearheads like Nathan Cadena, a shop like this is a dream come true.

“I wanted to work on cars my whole life, since I was a little kid,” he says.

In fact, one of the cars in the shop right now is Nathan’s side project. The little red Honda was a gift from his mom.

“She was like, ‘you can have it as long as you fix it!’ And I was like, ‘okay, bet! I’ll take the challenge!’”

Nathan bought a new engine and is getting ready to put it in. He learned those skills in the Pulaski Automotive Shop.

Luis knows the pride these kids feel firsthand. He graduated from the program in 2007.

“I was in their shoes,” he says.

He started his career as an auto technician – something his students are well on their way to achieving. They each have the opportunity to take an apprenticeship with a local dealership.

“They actually get to go out and work, get paid and learn at the same time,” Luis says. “We actually have dealerships that come back and say, ‘hey, we kind of love your kids! Can we get a couple more?’”

Nathan is currently an apprentice at Rosen Honda. He knows learning this kind of skilled trade puts him ahead career-wise, but he’s also avoiding the student loan debt that often comes with a four-year degree. And Nathan has big plans for that cash!

“Save it for a car! For car parts!” he says. “Some nice wheels, turbo charge it. I’ve been making about 400 horsepower with it, once I’m done.”

“He’s in the pathway he wants,” Luis adds.

And Nathan knows exactly what’s at the end of it.

“My own shop! Just like this, but under my circumstances.”

