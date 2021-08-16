Pawsitively Milwaukee: Visit the New Shallock Center for Animals

The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County just opened up it's new Shallock Center for Animals in Delafield.

Leaders with Haws say it will help them do so much for pets and people around the community. THe center is a 77-acre farm with an indoor arena, dog play pasture, a swimming hole and lots of trails. All that space means HAWS staff can host even bigger kids camps, offer educational opportunities and dog training, including agility!

All that space also means HAWS can help pets you might not have considered before. The shelter isn't just home to dogs and cats. Have you ever considered adopting a guinea pig or a rabbit? Lilly is a 3.5 year old guinea pig who loves to munch on hay and spend time with people. She would make an excellent companion.

Whatever you're into, HAWS has lots of animals that are in need of forever loving homes, including one of their Dogs of Summer, Rico! Rico is just under two years old. Because he's a Dog of Summer, he'll get to spend lots of time with the kids at camp and will be available for adoption at the end of august. He loves to run at Shallock's five acre dog park, which his new adoptive family can rent to bring him back to for some fun runs.

If you're interested in adopting, give us a call or visit us at HAWSpets.org.

Come meet a future family member who is Pawsitively Milwaukee!

