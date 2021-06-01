Pawsitively Milwaukee: Meet Tesla!

Every week, the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County introduces us to a pet that’s available for adoption.

This week’s pet is Tesla the cat. Tesla is special because she is a senior cat. She's about 11 years old and she's old enough to know what she wants and let you know, just in case you were wondering.

Tesla is very affectionate, but she doesn't necessarily like to be held or cuddled, so the best way to interact with her is on her terms with a toy and just a sweet ear rub. She would like you to invent a new life for her and now's the time!

Tesla is ready to be adopted, so get the process started at HAWSpets.org, or call the shelter at 262-542-8851.

