Pat's Rib Place expands to Milwaukee, plans to do more than just feed barbecue fans

MILWAUKEE — From succulent ribs to hot wings to catfish, Pat’s Rib Place in Waukesha promises to satisfy big appetites.

After a tough pandemic year, and a time when many restaurants are cutting back, Pat’s Rib Place has expanded to downtown Milwaukee.

Owners Alisha and Tydus Hayes admit restaurant work is hard, but they love it.

“People ask me why are you here so much. I just enjoy people," Alisha says with a smile.

The sauce at Pat’s Rob landed on Oprah Winfrey's ”Favorite Things" List. Though Oprah is her aunt, Alisha admits she was shocked.

“I did not believe it," Alisha says. "Once she confirmed it I was pretty much in shock! She’s been a great support. She’s just proud. She recognizes that we work hard and that means the world to me!”

Alisha and Tydus Hayes have something else on their plate — they serve up opportunities to young people.

“We have about 4 or 5 students here right now."

An MATC student filmed a promotional video while TMJ4 was was shooting interviews.

“We try to give back and thank the community for supporting us,” says Tydus.

But working in the food business with your spouse during a pandemic can pose a few challenges.

“We’re like any other couple thats has been looking at each other for days on end," jokes Alisha.

“I never had any problems. She never does anything wrong,” adds Tydus.

"That’s a good guy right here...good guy," Alisha says with a laugh.

The Hayes are grateful for the customer loyalty in Waukesha.

“We thank all of the people who come to Pat’s Rib place. To us, you're more than just a customer, you are a part of our family,” saysTydus.

They’re excited about shattering their hometown recipes with the Milwaukee Public Market.

“We are looking forwrd to feeding a lot of hungry bellies in Milwaukee!" says Alisha.

