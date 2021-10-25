Black Royale Tea, uplifting women of color

MILWAUKEE — Transport yourself back in time to an era of royalty, high fashion, and wonderful parties with Milwaukee's own tea party called Black Royale Tea. There you can become a duchess, wear those fancy hats, and enjoy a bit of history.

The mission of these tea parties is to "uplift women of color while exhibiting my love for fashion, home décor and of course, tea parties!" according to the Black Royale Tea website.

It was started in the summer of 2020 by Cari Monique.

I heard about Cari who started her own business called “Black Royale Tea” and was intrigued. Celebrating the African-American Tea Culture, Cari dishes up her tea parties with a side of etiquette and I for one believe that that is sorely missing especially with our young girls.

Before long she was inviting her girlfriends over to join her and of course being “upper-class society dolls of the 1800’s they’d change into long gowns, gloves and hats. “I’m not mad about it,” Monique said.

When I was growing up most of my peers and I had some sort of training; some attention paid to etiquette and soft skills and it makes all the difference for a young person to have a sense of pride in one’s self. This is what I love about what Black Royale Tea brings back, an opportunity to remember or be reminded of who you are while being dressed up and sipping tea.

