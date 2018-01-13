This ‘Night to Shine' promposal will melt your heart

7:34 PM, Jan 12, 2018
1 hour ago

In "Positively Milwaukee," it's called "Night to Shine," a prom night for anyone with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It's one month away and today, we were poolside as one young lady, popped the question.

"Night to Shine," is a prom night for anyone with intellectual and developmental disabilities. 

It's one month away and Friday, and we were poolside as one young lady, popped the question.

Andrew made his girlfriend Maddie very happy after accepting her proposal while he swam at his local pool at the Oconomowoc YMCA. 

Night to Shine is Feb. 9 at the YMCA at Pabst Farms. 

It’s a free, VIP experience by the Tim Tebow Foundation. 

If you’d like to volunteer, they’d sure love to have you. 
 

