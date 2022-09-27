Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pets of the Week: S'mores and Cookie!

Watch Now
Cookie and S’mores are a bonded pair of guinea pigs staying at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County.
Posted at 5:00 AM, Sep 27, 2022
Cookie and S’mores are a bonded pair of guinea pigs staying at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. These girls are both playful and friendly. They love to be held and pet very gently.

Guinea pigs are very social creatures and these ladies have been together their whole lives. So, it’s in their best interest to stay together, which means you’ll get a two-for-one deal on your adoption fee!

If you’re interested in learning more about S’mores and Cookie or any other pets at HAWS, reach out to HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851

