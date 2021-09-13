Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pets of the Week: Cricket and Sally

WAUKESHA — The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County is helping those impacted by hurricane season!

HAWS welcomed a flight from Wings of Rescue full of pets displaced by the devastation of Hurricane Ida, mainly in Mississippi and Louisiana.

When the hurricane hit, shelters in the South had to clear space, so they could act as emergency shelters. HAWS takes in those pets that are already up for adoption and puts them up for adoption in our area. Staff say the program works well because it allows for shelters in hurricane impacted areas to provide shelter and reunions for pets who may have become lost from their families. Happy endings all around!

When you adopt one of the Wings of Rescue pets – or any other pet at the HAWS shelter – you’re saving two lives. First you save the life of your new pet and, second, you save the life of another animal that now has space to go at the HAWS Shelter.

Shelter staff introduced us to two of the lives you could save – 7 month old Cricket and 3 month old Sally. Both are fun, energetic babies who will be ready to go home with you very soon.

If you’re hoping to adopt one of the hurricane affected pets, they need to be vetted first. That means vaccines, spaying or neutering, and a microchip.

HAWS has so many pets available for adoption. If you’re interested, please call 262-542-8851 or visit HAWSpets.org.

