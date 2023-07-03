Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Vader!

Vader is a 4-year-old mixed-breed dog staying at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. Vader is adorable and playful! He gets along well with other dogs. He’s strong, so staff at HAWS are recommending Vader be adopted by a family with older kids.

Unfortunately, Vader is one of HAWS' longest-term residents. He arrived at the shelter in July of 2022 and staff really don’t want to see him reach his one-year anniversary. Visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851 to learn more about Vader or any other pet available for adoption at the shelter.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip