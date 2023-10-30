Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Uncle Frank!

Uncle Frank is a mixed-breed dog, about a year old, staying with the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. Staff with HAWS say he came to them as a stray, so they’re learning new things about Uncle Frank all the time.

Because of his size and strength, Uncle Frank would do best in a home with older children. He’d also do best with a family willing to work on training and fear reduction. Despite Uncle Frank’s large size, he’s afraid of loud noises! But, one thing he doesn’t need to learn is how to cuddle!

If you’re interested in adopting Uncle Frank or any other pet at the HAWS shelter, call 262-542-8851 or visit HAWSpets.org

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip