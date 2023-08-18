Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Sir!

Sir is an 11-year-old mixed-breed dog staying with the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. Despite his age, Sir is a lively, loving boy!

Staff at HAWS say Sir would prefer to be the only dog in your life, and would do best with kids over 14. He’s a cuddle bug who will always look to sit close to you. He’s also very good on a leash and would make a great hiking partner.

If you’re interested in learning more about Sir or any other adoptable pet at the HAWS shelter, reach out to HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip