Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Rita!

Rita is a three-year-old bearded dragon staying at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. Rita needs a large enclosure with a daylight lamp and a heat lamp. She’s also a little particular about food, preferring to be fed with tongs. But, she will eat from a dish if needed. Rita also has a lovely reddish-orange flare around her chin and neck.

If you’re interested in adopting Rita or any other pet at the HAWS shelter, visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851

