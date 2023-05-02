Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Reese!

Reese is a small, nine-year-old mixed-breed dog. Staff with the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County think he’s possibly a Dachshund, Chihuahua, or Pomeranian mix.

Reese is very mellow and cuddly. He loves dressing up, strolling the neighborhood, and Carly Rae Jepsen songs.

Staff with HAWS say Reese would do well with other dogs, confident cats, and kids who can be respectful and kind.

If you’d like to learn more about Reese or any other animals at the HAWS Shelter, visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851

