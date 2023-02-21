Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Olive!

Olive is a 3-and-a-half-year-old American mixed-breed rabbit staying with the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. She has an agouti-colored coat, which is actually the same color that wild rabbits typically have.

Olive does need to be the only rabbit in your life. She’d do well in a home that has already had rabbits in the past. Olive would make a great pet! She’s very smart and super sweet.

If you’re interested in Olive or any of the other pets available at HAWS, visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip