Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Mimi!

Mimi was found on the streets by a good Samaritan after having been bitten by another animal. Staff at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County say Mimi had a lot of injuries and spent two months in a foster home recovering.

Mimi’s foster home was also home to two teenage boys, a large dog and another cat. Her foster parents say Mimi would do well in a home with older children, a small, playful dog or another cat because she likes the companionship. Mimi is super loving and very cuddly!

If you’re interested in adopting Mimi or any other pet at the HAWS shelter, visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851

