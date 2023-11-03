Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Kimchi!

Kimchi is a 12-year-old cat staying with the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. Staff say he’s super cuddly and loves affection!

Kimchi would prefer a home without dogs as he’s very afraid of them. But he likes respectful cats and children.

If you’re interested in Kimchi or any of the other Pawsitively Milwaukee pets available at HAWS, visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851

