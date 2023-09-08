Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Jack the Cat!

Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Jack!

Jack is a two-year-old neutered male cat staying at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. Staff say he’s super friendly, very cuddly, and highly inquisitive – which makes Jack a great playmate!

Jack has lived with other cats. Staff at HAWS say because of his age and temperament, he’d probably do well in any home, as long as he had proper introduction to other pets and humans.

If you’re looking to adopt Jack or any other cat at HAWS, the shelter has a few specials going on! Choose a card to pick a discounted adoption fee for any adult cat. You can also adopt any kitten under six months of age and take home a second kitten for free!

To learn more about Jack, current adoption specials, or any other pet available at the HAWS shelter, visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851

