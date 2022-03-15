MILWAUKEE — Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Everest!

Everest is a 7-year-old border collie-lab mix. She came to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County when her owner lost their home and no longer had a safe place to keep her. Everest has lived with families, but HAWS recommends she go to a home with older kids. Everest is a little bit shy and so she’d like to live with someone who will respect her space. She does like other dogs, so Everest could go to a home with other pets if introduced properly.

Everest has been with HAWS since November of 2021 and staff would love to give this sweet girl a home. If you’re interested in learning more about Everest or any of the other adoptable pets at the HAWS shelter, reach out to HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851.

