Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Ennis!

Ennis is a six-month-old mixed-breed dog. Staff at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County say he’s really smart and very friendly! Ennis does great with other dogs on walks and at the park, but he’d prefer to be the only canine companion in your home. He’s also an active, strong boy – who is still growing! So older kids would be a good fit for him.

Fun fact about Ennis – he loves agility courses and has a pretty fast finish time!

If you’re interested in adopting Ennis or any other pet at the HAWS shelter, visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851

