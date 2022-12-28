Watch Now
NewsPositively Milwaukee

Actions

Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Ennis!

Fun fact about Ennis – he loves agility courses and has a pretty fast finish time!
Ennis is a six-month-old mixed breed dog with lots of brains and lots of energy!
Posted at 5:28 AM, Dec 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 06:28:28-05

Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Ennis!

Ennis is a six-month-old mixed-breed dog. Staff at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County say he’s really smart and very friendly! Ennis does great with other dogs on walks and at the park, but he’d prefer to be the only canine companion in your home. He’s also an active, strong boy – who is still growing! So older kids would be a good fit for him.

Fun fact about Ennis – he loves agility courses and has a pretty fast finish time!

If you’re interested in adopting Ennis or any other pet at the HAWS shelter, visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Home 4 the Holidays 480X360.png

Support our annual 'Home 4 the Holidays' food drive