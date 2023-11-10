WAUKESHA, Wis. — Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Elvis!

Elvis is a 6-year-old dog staying with the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. Staff say Elvis is a good walking partner, very friendly, and athletic.

Because Elvis is a hound mix, HAWS staff would recommend he not go to a home with shared walls – he tends to be very vocal and would probably annoy your neighbors. Elvis is selective, so if you have pets at home, staff would have to see if Elvis gets along with them. Because of his size and energy level, HAWS is also recommending Elvis go to a home with older children.

If you’re interested in learning more about Elvis or any of the other pets available for adoption at the HAWS shelter, visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851

