Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Diesel the Dog!

Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Diesel!

Diesel is a three-year-old German shepherd-husky mix dog staying with the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. He’s been staying with HAWS for quite some time because he needed ACL repair surgery. He’s in aqua-therapy now, and as part of his adoption fee, Diesel will be able to continue with those sessions until he’s fully healed.

HAWS staff would like to see Diesel in a home without cats. He does well with other dogs and has been patient and gentle with kids as young as two years old. Because of his breed makeup, HAWS staff would prefer to see Diesel in a private family home – he would be too loud in an apartment or condo setting.

If you’re interested in learning more about Diesel or any other pet at the HAWS shelter, visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip