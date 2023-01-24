Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Diamond!

Diamond is a 12-year-old dog staying at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. Staff say she’s as sweet as the day is long! She loves to play and go on leisurely strolls.

Diamond has a touch of arthritis in her back legs, so she’d do best in a house with older kids. She’d also prefer a home without other animals.

You can find more information about adopting Diamond or any other pet at the HAWS shelter by visiting HAWSpets.org or calling 262-542-8851

