Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Dally!

Meet our Positively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Dally!

Dally is a 9-year-old mixed breed dog staying with the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. Dally is good on a leash and is great with kids! She wants to be the only pet in your home, so she can have all your love and attention.

If you’re looking for a Positively Milwaukee pet like Dally – or any of the other wonderful animals staying HAWS – reach out to HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip