Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Chester Cheeto!

Chester Cheeto is a six-year-old neutered male cat. He’s a big snuggler, but also loves to play! Staff at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County say Chester would do well in most home settings.

One thing you should know about Chester is he is a FIV-positive. But you shouldn’t be afraid to adopt a cat with Feline Immunodeficiency Virus. It’s just a chronic illness that affects his ability to fight off disease. Chester can live with other humans and animals, as the disease is not transferrable. The only way another cat can get the disease is through a deep bite. All you need to do is prevent your cats from getting into rough play.

Chester will live a healthy, normal, long life with simple vet care and TLC from his owners. To learn more about Chester Cheeto or any other pet at HAWS, visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851

