Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Bandit!

Bandit is a 10-year-old mixed-breed dog staying with the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. The staff there say he’s a really sweet, gentle boy who loves kids.

Bandit loves stuffed toys – especially pulling them apart! Staff at HAWS say he’s very smart and routine oriented. Bandit also loves walks and car rides!

If you’re interested in learning more about Bandit or any other pet at the HAWS shelter, reach out to HAWpets.org or call 262-542-8851

