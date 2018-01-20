Local group hosts Zumba classes with a cause

At Fox River Christian Church in Waukesha, there's a divine devotion to dance and fitness. They host a workout class where members get in shape in the house of the Lord.

"We try to keep the lyrics clean, and we try to have spiritual type music once in awhile..you can come and its not going to be crude music or anything like that..so it's kind of nice, it's uplifting." admits instructor Renee Wade.

It's called "Zumba for a Cause." The classes have been going strong for years. The idea is the brainchild of instructors Rene Wade and Jill Farina.

"It's pretty much our ministry and a good cause a fellowship for women, safe place," explains Farina.

Instructors volunteer and the sessions are free. Dancers are asked to donate to a good cause. All of the money goes to a different non-profit group every month. Since it began, "Zumba With A Cause" has contributed $58,000 to charity.

"This month we are doing an orphanage in Kenya trying to collect money for baby formula because an orphanage there can't afford it."shares Wade.

Classes are every Tuesday evening at 545 and Saturday morning at 8am. There are no membership fees. All are welcome.



"One thing is we stay together were a close knit group and a lot of people have developed reallly good friendships just by coming here," adds Farina.

How long do Farina and Wade hope to command classes of Zumba cheer?

Farina smiles, "Till we can't any more, ha..ha..ha...till we have aches and pains I guess!" They both laugh.