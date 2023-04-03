CTOAN Candles creates beautiful artwork that everyone can see themselves in

MILWAUKEE — Jodyann Morgan the candlemaker went full-time with her work just about a year ago.

“I pretty much hand-pour every candle,” she says. “The name of my business is called CTOAN, C-T-O-A-N, Can’t Think of a Name!”

But Jodyann could think of a clear and important message – all bodies are beautiful.

“A lot of people, they don’t see that representation, they don’t grow up being told that they are beautiful in their size,” Jodyann says.

Each of Jodyann’s candles is familiar – complete with cellulite and stretchmarks that she makes no effort to hide. She doesn’t feel you should have to change to be beautiful.

“This is good, too! Just love yourself.”

It’s a message Jodyann’s clients have heard loud and clear.

“On the regular, I’m getting emails and Instagram messages of people pouring their hearts out about how much me creating these candles makes them feel – like they feel represented. It’s been incredible,” she says.

And Jodyann has been able to give back to the community in a big way. In the past year, she’s donated $5,000 from her sales to local nonprofits. That would have been two months’ worth of salary from her former job.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to be able to give while going to the top,” Jodyann says.

But she knows she couldn’t have gotten here without her customers.

“People were wanting to see themselves represented and I’m able to capture that and give it to them,” she says. “If you have a dream to do something, I say do it.”

You can find Jodyann’s full candle selection by following this link: https://ctoanco.com/

