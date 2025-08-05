Texas Democrats flee state to block controversial redistricting plan

Dozens of Democratic lawmakers from Texas fled the state overnight, some flying to Chicago in an attempt to block a vote on a controversial redistricting plan drawn up by state Republicans.

The move could potentially have major implications for the U.S. Congress as the battle over redistricting intensifies nationwide.

The Texas governor has ordered the arrest of the missing Democrats who left to deny a quorum and prevent a special session to redraw five congressional maps — a process that typically takes place at the beginning of a new decade, not midway.

"This is not a choice that we take lightly, to be here in Chicago. We really didn't have a choice. We tried to negotiate with Republicans, we tried to talk to them, we tried to reason with them," said Democratic Texas Rep. Gene Wu. "We tried to tell them that the public is very angry at what they're doing, and they simply wouldn't listen. This was the only way we could protect our constituents and protect the state."

Meanwhile, Wisconsin Congressman Tom Tiffany downplayed the Texas redistricting situation and calls by some Democratic states to follow suit, saying policy issues will determine control of Congress in 2026.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is now discussing a timeline to redraw maps in her Democratic-leaning state.

"They've (Democrats) already done what they are saying is not a good thing down in Texas. I think it's selective outrage on their part," Tiffany said. "You take a look at the stuff we've gotten done — border secure — cost of living is going down, and America is once again strong on foreign policy — I think that's what's going to sell in 2026."

Tiffany, a central Wisconsin Republican who represents a district that backed Donald Trump for president, was at State Fair Park talking with Moms for Liberty about parental rights.

When asked about potentially running for governor, Tiffany said he will make a decision in the next 30 to 60 days and confirmed he spoke with former President Trump about the position after Gov. Tony Evers announced he would not seek reelection.

The situation in Texas may bring back memories of what happened in Wisconsin in 2011, when 14 Wisconsin Democrats left for Illinois to block a vote on then-Gov. Scott Walker's plan to strip most public workers of their union rights. That stalemate ended after several weeks following a compromise on the legislation.

