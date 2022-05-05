Watch
NewsPoliticalElections Local

Actions

Wisconsin Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski slams Ron Johnson on abortion

Sarah Godlewski
TMJ4
Sarah Godlewski
Sarah Godlewski
Posted at 10:26 AM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 11:26:12-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The only woman running for U.S. Senate in battleground Wisconsin is hoping to separate herself from her Democratic challengers by being the first on the air with an ad hitting incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson for supporting the expected overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Sarah Godlewski recorded the ad in Washington, D.C., outside of the U.S. Supreme Court after the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion overturning the landmark 1973 abortion that legalized abortion. The Senate race in nearly evenly divided Wisconsin is one of the most hotly contested in the country, with majority control of the split Senate at stake.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 - on your schedule