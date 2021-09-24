Watch
Wisconsin Republicans take redistricting case to U.S. Supreme Court

Alex Brandon/AP
FILE - The sun rises behind the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Washington. The Supreme Court has rejected Republicans' last-gasp bid to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the electoral battleground. The court without comment Tuesday, Dec. 8, refused to call into question the certification process in Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Posted at 4:39 PM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 17:46:55-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican state lawmakers are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to dismiss a redistricting lawsuit brought by Democrats that asks a federal court to draw political boundary lines in the battleground state.

The filing by attorneys representing the Republican-controlled Legislature comes two days after the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court said it would hear a similar case backed by the GOP.

Republicans feel they will have a better shot in the state Supreme Court, controlled 4-3 by conservatives, than they will in federal court. Republicans argue it is premature for the federal court to consider the redistricting case, which they say belongs in state court.

