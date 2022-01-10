Watch
Wisconsin gubernatorial campaigns hauling in massive funds

Posted at 2:24 PM, Jan 10, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor, Rebecca Kleefisch, says she raised more than $3.3 million in the first four months since getting into the race in September.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers raised more than three times as much over the entire year, bringing in $10 million, and had $10.5 million on hand entering this year. His campaign released his totals hours after the Kleefisch announcement on Monday.

Both Kleefish and Evers’ totals show that Wisconsin’s governor’s race is meeting expectations to be one of the most expensive and hotly contested in the country.

