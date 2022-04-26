Watch
NewsPoliticalElections Local

Actions

Wisconsin election investigation may be nearing end, or not

robin vos
Scott Bauer/AP
FILE - Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos speaks to reporters March 16, 2022, in Madison, Wis. A special investigator's taxpayer-funded contract to look into President Joe Biden's win in the battleground state is set to expire on Saturday, April 30, 2022,. But Donald Trump, the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired to lead the investigation and the chair of the state Assembly committee on elections all want it to continue and are putting pressure on the state's top Republican to extend the much-criticized probe. (AP Photo Scott Bauer File)
robin vos
Posted at 1:26 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 14:26:17-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One of a handful of 2020 election reviews pushed by Republicans could be nearing an end in Wisconsin — or not. A special investigator’s taxpayer-funded contract to look into President Joe Biden’s win in the battleground state is set to expire on Saturday.

But Donald Trump as well as the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired to lead the investigation and the chair of the state Assembly committee on elections all want it to continue.

They are putting pressure on Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to extend the much-criticized probe. Vos hired Michael Gableman last summer under a $676,000 taxpayer-funded contract.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 - on your schedule